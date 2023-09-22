Giants vs. 49ers Player of the Game: Micah McFadden

The New York Giants were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, 30-12, on Thursday Night Football.

The Giants were outmatched in this contest and they now fall to 1-2 on the season. San Francisco’s dominance in the trenches was too much to handle for Big Blue and they suffered greatly all night long.

However, one silver lining was the stellar play of Micah McFadden, who was the player of the game on the night.

The second-year linebacker has really come into his own as the starting inside linebacker for this team. He was all over the field on Thursday, recording 10 total tackles, nine of them being solo tackles.

While the run defense on the night was not great, McFadden did his best to fill in running lanes and stop Christian McCaffery from getting additional yards. His ability to tackle one-on-one and in the open field was very impactful and should help as the season goes on.

The former Hoosier star also stacked four tackles for loss as he continuously helped the Giants get on the right side of the sticks defensively.

That’s not to say he didn’t miss some tackles, however. He did and it was a team-wide problem in Week 3.

McFadden’s coverage on running backs was also solid as he assisted in the Giants holding McCaffery to only 34 receiving yards.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire