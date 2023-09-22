Giants vs. 49ers highlights Week 3

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. to discuss a few teams that make them want to toss their cookies, call on some people that need to step up their game in Week 3 of the NFL season and decide what's overrated, properly rated or underrated after two weeks of NFL football. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to discuss the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers from a front office perspective, as they each have pressing issues that have led to them starting the season 0-2.