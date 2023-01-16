Giants-Vikings Wild Card: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, in the Wild Card playoff game on Sunday afternoon. It was Big Blue’s first postseason win since Super Bowl XLVI.

With the win, the Giants set the stage for a divisional-round matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat them twice during the regular season.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ playoff victory.

Offensive snaps: 72

Defensive snaps: 57

Special teams snaps: 25

Despite his impressive performance in Week 18 and speculation that he might see an increased role, wide receiver Kenny Golladay took just four snaps on Sunday. However, one of those snaps featured a key block that helped lead the Giants to points.

At guard, the rotation between Ben Bredeson and Nick Gates continued. But this time around, it was Bredeson who got the larger workload (50 snaps to 22).

Defensively, the returning Adoree’ Jackson took an impressive 55 snaps, most of which were spent covering Justin Jefferson.

