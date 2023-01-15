Giants, Vikings swap touchdowns to open second half

The New York Giants held the lead at halftime Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild-Card matchup.

The Giants won the toss and deferred, preferring to get the ball to open the second half.

The strategy worked.

A 17-14 lead became 24-14 when Daniel Jones directed a 6-play, 75-yard drive.

Jones found multiple receivers on the march as he had been all game.

The final throw was good for 9 yards and went to tight end Daniel Bellenger.

Graham Gano’s PAT gave the Giants 10-point lead.

It didn’t last long as the Vikings took the kickoff and also drove 75 yards with Kirk Cousins hitting Irv Smith Jr. with a 3-yard TD pass.

