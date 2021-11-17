Giants 'very encouraged' by Saquon Barkley after watching him practice

Saquon Barkley does pregame work before Giants-Patriots in sideways hat

As Saquon Barkley is back out on the field with his Giants teammates at practice, head coach Joe Judge admitted he and his coaching staff are "very encouraged" with what he's shown thus far.

“We’re very encouraged. He’ll be out here today for both of our sessions," he told reporters before Wednesday's practice. "We’ll see how he progresses with the team throughout the week of practice. That will obviously give us the answer we need as far as him going into the game.”

Barkley, who has been out with an ankle injury since Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, is trying to make his return against a tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers team for Monday Night Football.

The extra day certainly helps, but going off what Judge said, it appears he's trending in the right direction to be activated.

If Barkley is to return, Devontae Booker won't be taking too big of a backseat, though. Judge said that both running backs will get their time on the field when they see fit. And that's also not to say that Barkley will be on a pitch count, since Judge mentioned he doesn't like to go into games thinking about giving certain players a certain amount of snaps.

But getting Barkley back coming off the bye is what the Giants wanted after his false positive COVID-19 test before the Las Vegas Raiders matchup didn't allow the All-Pro back to get on the practice field and test that ankle. This would give New York's offense one of their dynamic weapons back, which could open things up for Daniel Jones.

If he is active against the Bucs, however, Barkley will be going against the league's second-best rush defense. Tampa Bay is allowing just 79.8 rushing yards per game, behind only the New Orleans Saints at 72.9.

The ultimate goal, though, is getting Barkley into a groove in the second half and looking like he did against those Saints in Week 4 when the Giants collected their first win. It may take some time, but seeing the Barkley of old would be a good sight for Big Blue.

Andrew Thomas designated to practice

Judge hinted that Thomas will be practicing with the Giants this week, and though he may have walked gingerly onto the Quest Diagnostics Training Center grass, he was designated to return to practice.

Now he has 21 days to see if he can get healthy enough to be activated off IR.

His status for Monday night is up in the air.