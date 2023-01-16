Giants upset Vikings: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants played their first postseason game in six years on Sunday against the Vikings in Minnesota and prevailed, 31-24 to advance to the NFL Divisional Round. They will play the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.

Here are some winners, losers, and in-betweens from Sunday’s victory.

Winners

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones: Another big performance by the Giants’ franchise quarterback: 24-of-35 passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns and 78 yards rushing. You can say he took the Giants on his back in this one. A signature game. The first player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards, two touchdowns, and rush for 70 yards in a playoff game.

Isaiah Hodgins: Solid outing again from the in-season free agent pickup: eight receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. He’s found money for the Giants. Sometimes good things happen to those who wait and the Giants have been waiting for this kind of luck for years.

Dexter Lawrence: The big guy was dominant in the middle again. America got to see why he was named All-Pro with six total tackles and four QB hits on the day.

Saquon Barkley: Had 109 yards on 15 total touches and a score. He has been steady and has been clutch for the most part. Keeping him around was the right move and they will seek to prolong that relationship after this season.

Others: Matt Breida, Richie James Jr., Graham Gano, Andrew Thomas

Losers

David Berding/Getty Images

Darius Slayton: Although the Giants went on to win the ballgame, Slayton’s late fourth-quarter drop was a potential killer. Had he caught the 3rd-and-15 delivery from Jones, he would have made a first down and iced the game with less than three minutes to go. He did have four catches for 88 yards on the day but no one would have remembered that if the Giants lost.

Azeez Ojulari: The second-year linebacker got injured again, this time with a quad issue — and was forced from the game. He’s had a hellish year that most hoped would end with some playoff highlights, but that prospect has dimmed.

Story continues

Others: Evan Neal, Gary Brightwell

Mixed reviews

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Darnay Holmes: Holmes was charged with covering Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson most of the game but seemed to get lost. Hockenson caught 10 passes for 129 yards and moved the chains all afternoon for Minnesota. However, Holmes made up for it by blowing up several screen passes.

Kenny Golladay: After making a spectacular touchdown grab last week in Philadelphia to get himself back on the map, Golladay was not targeted in this game. He did, however, make a key block on a pass play.

Others: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Nick Gates, Jamie Gillan

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire