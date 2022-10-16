Giants upset Ravens, 24-20: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants hosted the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 matchup among two of the better teams in the NFL thus far this season.

The Giants came in sporting a 4-1 record and hoping to extend their two-game winning streak.

The defense had trouble stopping the Ravens all day as both the rushing game and Mark Andrews torched the Giants.

The Giants fell behind, 20-10, on a touchdown by Andrews with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter. On the ensuing series, the Giants would drive down the field and score a touchdown with 6:01 remaining via a hookup from Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger. The Giants pulled to within three but their defense would have to get a stop.

The Ravens’ next drive was where things got dicey. On a third-and-6 there was a muffed snap where Lamar Jackson chased down the ball before throwing an interception to Julian Love.

The Giants would eventually punch it in the red zone with a Saquon Barkley touchdown to take a 24-20 lead.

On the Ravens’ next drive, Kayvon Thibodeaux came up big with the first sack of his career by stripping the ball away from Jackson. Leonard Williams recovered the fumble giving the Giants the ball back.

The Giants iced the game to improve to 5-1. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big win:

Sure looked like that snap was more than a beat after the play clock hit 0. But no flag and Jackson hits Mark Andrews for a 12-yard TD. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 16, 2022

Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger. Giants touchdown from 8 yards out and with 6:01 left there's life in the home team. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 16, 2022

Julian Love with the first #Giants interception of the season and it couldn’t have come at a better time for this team — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) October 16, 2022

ehufgljyselgjaweflgeqeqkaefgks 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/tIZxk1lOlf — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2022

Pretty awful decision by Lamar Jackson. Giants now with a chance to take the lead. At Baltimore's 13-yard line. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 16, 2022

Crazy to think. If I had Brian Daboll when I was in NY, I might still be playing… — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 16, 2022

Give the ball to @saquon !! Let em be great — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 16, 2022

Daniel Jones intercepted in the end zone on a throw to Slayton, but should be Ravens' DPI — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 16, 2022

This Giants team is just so resilient. Hard to even explain. Up 24-20 with 1:43 remaining. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 16, 2022

#Giants just forced their second takeaway deep in #Ravens territory in final 3 minutes. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 16, 2022

GMEN!!!! What they gon say now?! 🤣 — Lawrence ‘LT’ Taylor (@LT_56) October 16, 2022

5-1 MF — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) October 16, 2022

Big-time players make big players and big games. Welcome to the New York Giants #5 Kayvon Thibodeaux!!! — Leonard A. Marshall (NFL Legend) (@LeonardMarsh70) October 16, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux with his first career sack. What a time! The Giants are going to beat the Ravens. Wow! — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 16, 2022

John Harbaugh to The Post the day Wink Martindale got hired: "Giants fans are really going to like his style. He will be in attack mode. He's definitely one of the best defensive play-callers in the league." — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) October 16, 2022

The #Giants are winning because they're playing complementary football, and Brian Daboll has this team believing in itself in big moments late. As impressive a coaching job on all fronts as I've seen in a while. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 16, 2022

Huge play for the rookie @kayvont! Clear example of why you draft pass rusher with premium picks. They’re like closers in baseball, they win games #Giants — Chris Canty (@ChrisCanty99) October 16, 2022

Retweet if your team is 5-1 #TogetherBlue — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) October 16, 2022

Saquon Barkley has slid twice on this drive. Had a touchdown, but gave himself up at the 2. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 16, 2022

What a big time, intelligent, and unselfish move by @saquon. He could’ve gone stat hunting to bolster his opportunities for $ but he didn’t. He took the smart, for sure team win play by sliding… There’s been no better resurgence in the NFL, & no better dude it could happen to. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 16, 2022

Great team win…it's up — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) October 16, 2022

Look at us 😌 pic.twitter.com/ck4qYmy6Fi — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2022

The Daniel Jones lead Giants are 5-1 hmmmmmmmmmm👀 — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) October 16, 2022

The New York Football Giants are 5-1! — Sam Prince (@samtheprince14) October 16, 2022

