Giants upset Ravens, 24-20: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Tyler Henry
·5 min read

The New York Giants hosted the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 matchup among two of the better teams in the NFL thus far this season.

The Giants came in sporting a 4-1 record and hoping to extend their two-game winning streak.

The defense had trouble stopping the Ravens all day as both the rushing game and Mark Andrews torched the Giants.

The Giants fell behind, 20-10, on a touchdown by Andrews with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter. On the ensuing series, the Giants would drive down the field and score a touchdown with 6:01 remaining via a hookup from Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger. The Giants pulled to within three but their defense would have to get a stop.

The Ravens’ next drive was where things got dicey. On a third-and-6 there was a muffed snap where Lamar Jackson chased down the ball before throwing an interception to Julian Love.

The Giants would eventually punch it in the red zone with a Saquon Barkley touchdown to take a 24-20 lead.

On the Ravens’ next drive, Kayvon Thibodeaux came up big with the first sack of his career by stripping the ball away from Jackson. Leonard Williams recovered the fumble giving the Giants the ball back.

The Giants iced the game to improve to 5-1. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big win:

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories