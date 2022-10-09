Giants upset Packers in London

The Giants and Packers gave the fans in London a tremendous game on Sunday, with the Giants shaking off a slow start and storming back for a dramatic 27-20 victory.

The win, which improves the Giants’ record to 4-1 on the season, is a great testament to first-year coach Brian Daboll, who has his team playing hard week in and week out. This is not a great Giants roster, but Daboll has them playing very good football.

Despite having to go to the locker room at one point with a shoulder injury, Giants running back Saquon Barkley was productive, gaining 70 yards on the ground and another 36 yards receiving.

Daniel Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards, and most importantly he didn’t fumble or throw an interception.

Aaron Rodgers‘ numbers were fine, completing 25 of 39 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, but he misfired on several important passes in the second half. The Packers’ last possession ended with Rodgers having back-to-back passes batted down at the line of scrimmage on third down and fourth down.

The loss drops the Packers’ record to 3-2, and although they’re still very much in NFC contention, they have to be disappointed with the start of this season — this Packers team hasn’t played well enough, and today they were beaten by a team that can’t match their talent, but competed harder for four quarters.

