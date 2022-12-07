How can Giants upset Eagles? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses how can the New York Giants upset the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 matchup.
Cornerback Avonte Maddox is getting closer to a return to the Eagles lineup. Maddox went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on November 14 and he has missed the team’s last four games. The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have designated Maddox for return, which enables him to return to practice with the [more]
Steve Layman talks about the Titans' loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The New York Giants are forever in need of offensive line help so this interior option from the Philadelphia Eagles makes sense to steal.
Tobias Harris admits that the Philadelphia 76ers have to readjust to now playing with James Harden on the floor.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
The Eagles have discovered some additional offensive weapons while Dallas Goedert has been sidelined. By Reuben Frank
The Eagles have activated Avonte Maddox's 21-day practice window. By Reuben Frank
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
A former second-round draft pick will bolster the CB corps; what now after the Cowboys leaked their concerns about Beckham's knee? | From @ToddBrock24f7
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
What if the Broncos would have just drafted Justin Fields?
‘Coach Prime’ isn’t done recruiting Derby running back Dylan Edwards.