Giants unveil City Connect uniforms featuring Golden Gate Bridge

Giants unveil City Connect uniforms with Golden Gate Bridge, fog

The Giants will become the latest MLB team to sport a new Nike City Connect uniform, unveiling theirs Monday morning.

The uniforms feature the Golden Gate Bridge, a fog gradient and an homage to old Giants uniforms with a "G" on the front.

The Giants join the Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks as teams that have donned City Connect uniforms this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers will unveil theirs in August.

The Giants will wear their City Connect uniforms during their series with the Washington Nationals this Friday through Sunday as well as every Tuesday home game for the remainder of the season.

The uniforms were designed with the purpose to accentuate the most noteable aspects of San Francisco, with the Golden Gate Bridge and the fog being cheif among the cities identifiers.

"The jersey represents what we've always known about San Francisco," the Giants said in a statement. "That there's more to us than meets the eye.

"The vibrant colors of the jersey echo the city's energetic drive to work hard and stand out. On the chest a bold G rises from the fog, symbolizing our pride and unmatched passion for baseball. Our iconic bridge spans the sleeves and a mysterious "SF" floats above the jock tag.

"This collection embodies everything beyond that thick marine later -- the hidden treasure that is San Francisco."

