Giants unveil new 100th season anniversary alternate uniforms

Earlier this week, the New York Giants announced plans to celebrate their 100th season in the NFL, complete with a unique Town Hall event, branded merchandise, books, a docuseries, and a multitude of other things.

As part of the celebration, the Giants also revealed that they will appear on the first-ever offseason edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks, which is scheduled to premiere on July 2.

However, one noticeable absence from the flood of news was the rumored reveal of a new alternate uniform.

Late on Wednesday night, shortly after the 2024 regular season schedule was announced, the Giants dropped a not-so-subtle hint that news on those uniforms was, in fact, coming.

True to their word, the Giants unveiled their brand new alternate/throwback uniforms for the 2024 season on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Giants threw it all the way back to 1925 (pants), 1933 (jersey), and 1938 (helmet) with the style and color scheme, which is sure to be controversial amongst fans despite the historical context and accuracy.

Introducing 𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒚 𝑹𝒆𝒅 Our 100th Season commemorative uniform will be worn up to two times this year pic.twitter.com/E0aArfsaOW — New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2024

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire