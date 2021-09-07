Giants unofficial depth chart has Nate Solder over Matt Peart at right tackle

New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder blocks vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Giants' unofficial depth chart was released on Tuesday ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos, and though it doesn't mean starters are set, there is an interesting development on the offensive line.

With GM Dave Gettleman not bringing anyone in to help other than depth on the line this offseason, it was apparent that Matt Peart was the leader heading into training camp for the right tackle position. But the unofficial depth chart has the veteran Nate Solder, who sat out the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 related reasons, with the starting role.

If that is the case come Sunday, it shows that the coaching staff still believes Peart, a third-round pick out of UConn last year, is still developing. And his preseason reps weren't too good, which adds to that.

But Solder is returning to the NFL after sitting out an entire season as well as playing the opposite side of the line than he's used to this time around because Andrew Thomas has to play left tackle. Even he didn't do too well in the final preseason game against the Patriots, earning a Pro Football Focus blocking grade of 39.7 out of 100.

To make matters worse, Los Angeles Chargers rookie T Rashawn Slater, picked at No. 13 overall after the Giants decided to trade down to No. 20, had a monster training camp and is set to help Los Angeles' line right away. He fell in the Giants' lap and New York didn't budge.

And what does it say about the Giants that they could be starting someone who likely won't be with the team next season over a young player who needs all the reps he can get? Is Peart that far behind in his development to the point where the Giants can't trust him? Loads of questions come into play now.

Of course, the season results from the line have not been determined yet. They could very well find that chemistry Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge hoped for when they planned their offseason.

But, as of now, this isn't a good look for a team whose line has been one of their cruxes for years now.

One last thing to note: The Giants did run a rotation on their line midway through the 2020 campaign. The tackle spots, though, shouldn't be a revolving door. We'll ultimately see who's on the line for the first offensive snap at MetLife Stadium.