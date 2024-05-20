Giants get ugly marks in 2021 NFL draft re-grade

The New York Giants’ 2021 draft class — the last one selected by former general manager Dave Gettleman — drew positive grades from critics in the days and weeks afterward.

Three years later, it’s not looking so good. The Giants made six selections. Only three of those players are still with them and none have made — or are making — significant impacts.

CBS Sports draft analyst Pete Prisco gave the Giants a B+ grade after the draft. In a recent re-draft, however, he lowered that grade to a D, and deservedly so.

They had six picks in the draft, including three in the first 71, and not one will go into the 2024 season as a starter. They whiffed on first-round receiver Kadarius Toney, who was traded to the Chiefs after just 30 catches for the Giants in five starts over two seasons. Second-round pass rusher Azeez Ojulari has 25 starts in three seasons with 16 sacks, but he will be a rotational player with Brian Burns coming over in a trade. The other backups on the roster are third-round corner Aaron Robinson and sixth-round running back Gary Brightwell. Robinson has played 11 games — none last season — as injuries have limited him.

Giant fans will recall the first-round trade between their two rivals — Dallas and Philadelphia that edged them out of their top target, Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith.

Dallas held the 10th pick, the Giants the 11th, and Eagles the 12th. Dallas and Philly swapped picks, allowing the Eagles to poach Smith away from the Giants. Gettleman then traded back to No. 20 with Chicago, who took quarterback Justin Fields. Dallas immediately snatched up Linebacker Micah Parsons.

Gettleman chose Toney at No. 20 and then traded back in Round 2 from No. 42 to No. 50, grabbing more picks while still landing Ojulari. In the third round, the Giants moved up from 76 to 71 and selected Robinson.

Two of the three other picks in that draft — linebacker Elerson Smith and cornerback Rodarius Williams — are no longer with the team and running back Gary Brightwell is in the final year of his contract.

More from Prisco:

I loved the pick of Ojulari, who I said could be a major steal. He hasn’t been that, but he’s been solid. I did question taking Robinson in the third, but medicals make that a tough evaluation now. I said I liked the way the Giants moved down and took Toney and still got a first the next year. That pick is starting right tackle Evan Neal, taken seventh overall. He hasn’t played up to expectations, but injuries have hurt his growth.

Let’s not forget the other players the Giants would take with the picks Gettleman got in those draft day deals. New general manager Joe Schoen selected cornerback Cor’Dale Flott and tight end Daniel Bellinger. He had also traded a fifth-round pick from the draft for defense lineman Leonard Williams.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire