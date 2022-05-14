Giants UDFA RB Jashaun Corbin 'stood out' at rookie minicamp

Jashaun Corbin cropped 5/13/22

Giants undrafted free agent running back Jashaun Corbin turned heads Friday, when New York kicked off rookie minicamp, according to offensive-minded first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

The 6-foot, 221-pound Corbin "kind of stood out a little bit" and Daboll explained why Saturday.

"Athletic, quick twitch, good in individuals," Daboll said. "I mean, there's only so much you can see out there. But the individual drills, a lot of 'em are you're almost going out there on pro days or individual workouts and some of the drills that we even do out here are some of those drills that we do when we go work guys out. So you get a good feel for them. So you can compare kind of apples to apples."

Corbin clocked a time of 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Florida State's pro day March 29.

For his career, he attempted 320 rushes for 1,771 yards (9.1 average) and 14 touchdowns.

Corbin rounded out his production as a receiver by catching 60 passes for 360 yards (6.0 average) and two touchdowns in 35 games with the Seminoles from 2018-21.

"For me, it's all a mentality about how you want to run the ball -- and it's just a mentality I've always had," he told NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "At the 5-yard line, I want the ball at the moment. Give me the ball. I'm going to make something happen. And then growing up, I was always taught, 'Don't let the first guy tackle you.'

"So that's kind of been instilled in me since I was a little kid, and I'd say my running style ... it's angry. It's physical, but it can also break big-time runs and make guys miss -- and I'm just an explosive player, all-around player."

Corbin enters a Giants roster that currently includes Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Sandro Platzgummer and Antonio Williams at the position.

"Corbin has decent size and good vision, but he will need to play with better decisiveness early in the rep, as his play speed and cut quickness are unlikely to aid him enough in eluding NFL tacklers," said Lance Zierlein, NFL Media draft analyst, in Corbin's prospect profile. "He responds fairly well to block development and runs with some pop, but it's hard to find an area of his game that really stands out."