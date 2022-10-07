Giants’ Tyrod Taylor, Wan’Dale Robinson among 7 ruled out vs. Packers

The New York Giants visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London and will do so down a number of players.

Earlier in the week, cornerback Aaron Robinson was placed on injured reserve (IR) and then on Friday, the team ruled out an additional seven players.

Among them is backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion), meaning Davis Webb will get activated from the practice squad.

On the plus side, safety Julian Love cleared concussion protocol and will play, and defensive lineman Leonard Williams inched closer to his return. However, he said he’d like a full practice before he steps back onto the field and was limited on Friday.

Note: Henry Mondeaux is on the team’s practice squad so it’s unclear why he’s being listed on the final injury report.

Full injury reports for both the Giants and Packers can be found below:

Giants Injury Report

Out: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion), DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: DL Leonard Williams (knee)

Packers Injury Report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire