Giants’ Tyrod Taylor suing doctor who punctured his lung in 2020

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Los Angeles Chargers team doctor David S. Gazzaniga and the Newport Orthopedic Institute he runs.

Taylor is seeking at least $5 million after suffering a punctured lung while being treated by Gazzaniga for a rib injury in 2020, ESPN reports.

The trial originally was scheduled for November, but both sides agreed to move it to April because of the current NFL season. The issue has been percolating since the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in May 2021 for an injury that occurred almost exactly two years ago Sunday. Moments before the Chargers’ game on Sept. 20, 2020, against the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor suffered a punctured lung when Gazzaniga attempted to administer a pain-killing injection to his fractured ribs. Taylor, 33, alleges in the lawsuit that he suffered “severe physical pain resulting in hospitalization, physical therapy, emotional distress and other past pain and suffering.”

The punctured lung cost Taylor his job as starting quarterback and he and his representation believe it also hurt him in free agency the following year.

“As he returned to free agency,” the lawsuit contends, “he entered as a back-up quarterback as opposed to a starting quarterback. The economic difference between a starting quarterback’s salary and a back-up quarterback salary is at least $5,000,000 and is more than likely much greater. The exact amount of such past and future loss is unknown to [Taylor] at this time, and he will ask leave of this Court for permission to amend this Complaint to set forth the total amount when ascertained.”

Taylor spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans before signing with the Giants on a two-year deal worth upwards of $17 million. Although active in the first two weeks of the season, he has served as Daniel Jones’ backup.

Gazzaniga remains a part of the Chargers’ training staff.

