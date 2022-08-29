Giants’ Tyrod Taylor ‘should be OK’ after injuring back vs. Jets

Already ravaged by injury, the last thing the New York Giants needed were more dings and dents coming out of Sunday’s preseason finale.

Unfortunately for Big Blue, that’s precisely what they got.

Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger and defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes both suffered concussions, rookie linebacker Micah McFadden got a little banged up and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted to the locker-room with a back injury.

Of the four injuries, Taylor’s is the most concerning. The Giants signed him as an insurance policy for the oft-injured Daniel Jones and losing him at such an early stage, even with Davis Webb playing well, would be a damaging blow.

The good news is that Taylor appeared to be “okay” following what was quite a significant hit.

“He should be okay. I don’t think there’s anything (serious),” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters after the game. “He just landed hard, and I talked to him at halftime. And he said he’s okay.”

Webb, who took over after Taylor left the game, expressed concern for his teammate.

“Tyrod, hopefully he feels a lot better, he got hit pretty good there,” Webb said. “I hope he’s okay.”

Taylor did return to the sideline in street clothes after halftime and appeared to be in relatively good spirits. However, it remains unclear precisely what injury he suffered or how much time (if any) he’s expected to miss.

The Giants will conduct three practices this week before enjoying a three-day weekend. They will return next Monday as the regular season schedule officially gets underway.

Giants fall to Jets: Winners, losers and those in between

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

