Giants turned down mid-round pick for Dalvin Tomlinson before NFL trade deadline: report

With the NFL trade deadline past, potential deals that didn't end up getting done may leak out. One of them involved the Giants.

Recognizing that New York is at the bottom of the barrel in the NFL in terms of record this season, Super Bowl contenders certainly called GM Dave Gettleman to see who might be available. The Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, were one of those teams.

They reported wanted Dalvin Tomlinson for a mid-round pick, as they looked to bolster their defensive front. But the Giants said no.

If true, what does this say about the fourth-year defensive tackle that captains the defense? He's a long-term future piece they're not willing to give up.

Tomilnson will be an unrestricted free agent next season, as his rookie deal after being selected in the second round of the 2017 Draft is up. A mid-round pick for someone who has an expiring contract is normally a good bargain. But this may show that the Giants have faith in re-signing Tomlinson, who has become a critical piece in their 3-4 defense.

He is a very solid run stopper that plays well alongside Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. He has 33 combined tackles with five for loss as well as five quarterback hits and one sack over eight games this season. He can work on getting to the quarterback a little bit more, but Tomlinson will only be 27 next season and there is still room to develop the Alabama product.

And that's clearly what the Giants believe if they didn't pull the trigger on that trade with Green Bay. Drat capital means everything to a rebuilding squad, but Tomlinson appears to be a piece that Big Blue is confident can help with the team' future success.