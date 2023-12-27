Giants turn to Tyrod Taylor over Tommy DeVito at QB for Week 17 game vs. Rams

The Tommy DeVito era looks to be over in New York.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will take over at quarterback for the Giants' Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

DeVito was benched at halftime during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, with Taylor finishing the game and bringing the Giants close to a victory.

The undrafted DeVito quickly became a favorite with Giants fans, with his backstory of living at home with his parents and having an agent with colorful fashion sense. Winning three of four starts helped as well. But after DeVito went 9-for-16 with 55 passing yards and with the team down 20-3 to the Eagles, Daboll decided to make the halftime switch to try to spark the offense.

The change worked, as the Giants came back in the second half, only to fall short in a 33-25 defeat.

“I thought Ty did some good things in the second half of Philly, so I thought he earned the right to start this game,’’ Daboll said. “Get ready for the Rams, really have nothing else to add on it. That’s where we’re at.’’

Taylor had been the Giants' starter since Daniel Jones' injury until Week 8, when he suffered a rib injury against the New York Jets and was placed on injured reserve, opening the door for DeVito.

When asked about being benched, DeVito took it in stride.