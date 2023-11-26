Giants turn Mac Jones interception into 7-0 lead

Mac Jones remains the starting quarterback for the Patriots and the team's offense looks just as broken as it has all season.

Jones threw his second interception of the game in the second quarter and Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke returned the ball inside the Patriots' 30-yard-line. Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito hit Jalin Hyatt for a first down and then Isaiah Hodgins for a touchdown to account for the first points by either team.

It's 7-0 Giants with 1:53 left in the half.

Jones was picked off by Giants cornerback Deonte Banks earlier in the first half. The throw that Banks picked off sailed over a receiver's head while Jones threw the second pick right to Okereke while under pressure.