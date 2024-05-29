How Giants, A's Tuesday wins helped California teams make MLB history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Tuesday wasn't just a great day for Bay Area baseball fans, but it was a historic showing for the Golden State.

With the Athletics and Giants' respective wins, they joined their fellow California clubs in the win column after the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres also all won their matchups.

Oakland defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 to take Game 1 of the three-game series, and San Francisco pulled out a thrilling 1-0 walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies to secure its fourth consecutive series win.

Meanwhile, the Angels defeated the New York Yankees 4-3 at home, the Dodgers swept the New York Mets in a double-header and the Padres shut out the Miami Marlins 4-0 in San Diego.

California MLB teams on Tuesday:@Angels won 4-3@Athletics won 3-0@Dodgers won 5-2 & 3-0@SFGiants won 1-0@Padres won 4-0



It's the first time in MLB history a state went 6-0 or better with 4+ shutouts on a single day. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 29, 2024

It was the first time in MLB history that a state went 6-0 or better with four or more shutouts on the same day.

That wasn't the only history the Giants were a part of Tuesday.

Luis Matos' walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning was the first time San Francisco had won 1-0 on a sac fly since May 26, 1996 -- coincidentally also against the Phillies.

The Giants (29-27) now have won 10 of their last 12 games and the A's (23-33), whose record might not always show it, have shocked the baseball world in more ways than one this season.

Both teams hope to well represent the Bay Area -- and California -- as their 2024 seasons continue.

