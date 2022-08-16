Giants trim roster to 85 by waiving Jeremiah Hall, two others

The New York Giants had to trim their roster down to 85 by the close of business on Tuesday, but they didn’t wait that long.

Just prior to the start of practice, the team announced that tight end Jeremiah Hall and defensive back Gavin Heslop had been waived. Wide receiver Austin Proehl was also waived/injured.

ROSTER MOVES: TE Jeremiah Hall, DB Gavin Heslop – Waived WR Austin Proehl – Waived/Injured

More to come…

