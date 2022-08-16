Giants trim roster to 85 by waiving Jeremiah Hall, two others

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Benton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Austin Proehl
    Austin Proehl
    American-football player (1996-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brian Daboll
    American football coach

The New York Giants had to trim their roster down to 85 by the close of business on Tuesday, but they didn’t wait that long.

Just prior to the start of practice, the team announced that tight end Jeremiah Hall and defensive back Gavin Heslop had been waived. Wide receiver Austin Proehl was also waived/injured.

More to come…

Related

Bengals won't play starters vs. Giants

Giants' Brian Daboll not yet concerned about unbalanced practices

Giants claim Warren G's son, Olaijah Griffin, off waivers from Bills

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories