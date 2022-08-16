Giants trim roster to 85 by waiving Jeremiah Hall, two others
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York GiantsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Austin ProehlAmerican-football player (1996-)LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Brian DabollAmerican football coach
The New York Giants had to trim their roster down to 85 by the close of business on Tuesday, but they didn’t wait that long.
Just prior to the start of practice, the team announced that tight end Jeremiah Hall and defensive back Gavin Heslop had been waived. Wide receiver Austin Proehl was also waived/injured.
ROSTER MOVES:
TE Jeremiah Hall, DB Gavin Heslop – Waived
WR Austin Proehl – Waived/Injured pic.twitter.com/Wp723ltJhK
— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 16, 2022
More to come…
Related
Bengals won't play starters vs. Giants
Giants' Brian Daboll not yet concerned about unbalanced practices
Giants claim Warren G's son, Olaijah Griffin, off waivers from Bills