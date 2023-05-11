Giants will travel 22,600-plus miles in 2023

The New York Giants will be the 12th most-traveled team in the NFL this season. As usual, the Seattle Seahawks will be at the top of the list.

In total, the Giants will travel 22,614 miles and make stops in 20 different time zones.

Seahawks will travel 31,600 miles this season, the most in the NFL, per @billsperos. Here’s how much each team will travel prior to the NFL’s full schedule release Thursday. pic.twitter.com/GTz6CU3idh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

The Giants will have their yearly trips to Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington and another short flight to Buffalo but will play in several distant locations such as Las Vegas, Arizona, San Francisco, New Orleans, and Miami. The extra away game will naturally add to their travel total.

Comparatively, and despite a trip to London, the Giants traveled just 20,188 miles a season ago, which was eighth-most in the league. The 22,614 miles they will travel this season would have been the sixth-most in 2022.

Related

Giants' selection of RB Eric Gray named one of the draft's best picks 2023 NFL schedule: Giants will play Eagles on Christmas Day 6 moves Giants should make ahead of training camp

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire