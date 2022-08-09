Giants training camp: 9 takeaways from Day 11

The New York Giants took the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday for the final time before a Thursday night game against the New England Patriots.

Things kicked off with a quick update from head coach Brian Daboll before the team’s assistant coaches were made available to the media. The primary point of discussion was Monday’s bench-clearing brawl, but things quickly moved on to other topics.

Here are nine takeaways from training camp practice No. 11.

h

h

No post-fight discipline

AP Photo/Chris Seward

Following Monday’s brawl that involved both players and coaches, Daboll said he talked with the entire team. He acknowledged that physicality is part of the game but stressed that things shouldn’t be taken that far.

Despite the magnitude of the fight(s), Daboll says there will be no discipline handed down. That, of course, is a far cry from his predecessor and something the players undoubtedly appreciate.

Meanwhile, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson said he takes “full responsibility” for his role in the fight, adding that he personally reached out to linebacker Cam Brown to apologize.

Preseason limitations

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Every healthy player on the Giants’ roster will suit up for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots but starters will play less than a half.

Daboll says no one has a specific pitch count but he doesn’t want to extend his first-team too far. Most will see about a quarter and some a little bit more than that.

Players who are banged up are unlikely to play. That includes rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu, who Daboll says is questionable.

Injured players unlikely to play: RB Matt Breida, WR David Sills, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, LB Carter Coughlin and CB Rodarius Williams. OL Josh Ezeudu is questionable. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 9, 2022

Evan Neal making strides

Story continues

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

O-Line coach Bobby Johnson praised rookie right tackle Evan Neal and said his performance during the team’s Friday night scrimmage was the best of camp.

Neal, who switched back to his college number (73) following the release of Matt Gono, is making “tremendous strides.”

“He’s the size of a bus. If you’re in the way of it, you’re probably going to get moved,” Johnson told reporters.

More Kayvon praise

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has been drawing significant praise from the coaching staff since the onset of training camp. That continued on Tuesday with Bryan Cox joining the chorus.

Bryan Cox said Kayvon is showing great promise. “He’s versatile and can do a lot of different things. … I think his play is going to speak for itself.” — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 9, 2022

Cox also said that he remains in regular contact with defensive line coach Andre Patterson and has been relaying his voice to the players both on the field and in meetings.

Simulation practice

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants simulated a Friday regular season practice in preparation for their game against the Patriots. That meant a scaled down version in which both the offense and defense served as the scout team for the other.

Today is simulating a Friday regular season practice so will be light on observations. Defense will be serving as the scout team for the offense and vice versa in different periods. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 9, 2022

It’s not quite game-planning, but the Giants aren’t going into Thursday’s game blind.

Treatment for The Big Cat

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who has dominated throughout camp, was not on the practice field on Tuesday. The team said he was in the training room undergoing treatment.

Leonard Williams isn’t practicing today. I’m told he’s here and inside getting treatment. Been grinding all training camp and it’s a cards practice. #Giants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 9, 2022

Defensive tackle Nick Williams was also in the training room receiving treatment during practice.

Dancin' Daboll

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

A look at Giants head coach Brian Daboll getting his groove on because…why not?

Don't overreact to INTs

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Whether it was Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor or Davis Webb, some dangerous throws were being made and interceptions hauled in on Tuesday.

That was all part of the plan.

It was “card day” for the Giants, so every throw went to the predetermined target whether they were open or not. That meant passes into traffic and a higher number of turnovers.

FYI if you are following Daniel Jones’ interceptions today: When the offense is working off cards Daboll has the QB throw to a specific receiver no matter what so no decision-making. If the guy is covered the ball goes there anyway. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) August 9, 2022

The INTs aren’t worth reading into.

Speaking of overreacting to every little thing…

Hold on now… The backside dig is designed to win vs. Cov 2. Idk the WRs rules but he totally stopped running and the slot guy should have sat down to help occupy the hook defender. Football is a TEAM sport for a reason. People love to slander yet know nothing about football 🙄 https://t.co/HQTFijJ1vb — Kyle Lauletta (@kylelauletta) August 9, 2022

Fake field goals!

AP Photo/Doug Murray

With punter Jamie Gillan serving as the holder, the Giants practiced some fake field goals on Tuesday.

This doesn’t necessarily mean it will be a regular part of their playbook, but it’s best to be prepared. Who knows when the appropriate time will arise during the season.

Punter Jamie Gillan Working On Fake FGs! #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/68rIyiyMBC — The Giant Take Podcast (@TheGiantTakePod) August 9, 2022

The throw needs some work. In fact, the entire process does.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire