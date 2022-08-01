Giants training camp: 8 takeaways from Day 5

The New York Giants returned to practice on Monday as the second week of training camp got underway. And for the Giants, it will also be the final week without football until next year.

As they traditionally do, things kicked off with head coach Brian Daboll conducting his daily press conference. He put a bow on the team’s first week and then began outlining what lay ahead.

Here are eight quick takeaways from Day 5 of practice.

Emphasis on the run game

The modernized NFL is heavy on the pass but that’s not where the Giants focused on Monday. Rather, Daboll and his staff focused much more heavily on the run game.

“Big week ahead of us starting today. We’re in full pads,” Daboll said, adding they will place an emphasis on the run. “This is where the game is played.”

The Giants will, of course, focus more heavily on the pass as the week progresses but the ground game is where they turned their attention early.

Belton, Feliciano ailing

The Giants were without several players on Monday, including center Jon Feliciano and rookie safety Dane Belton.

Daboll said the hope is that Feliciano returns on Tuesday but it may not be until Wednesday. There’s been no update on his condition other than that he’s “working through” some things. Sounds more extensive than heat exhaustion.

Belton, meanwhile, was in a sling and that does not bode well for a quick return.

Additionally, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and defensive back Jarren Williams also missed practice.

Shane Lemieux again saw snaps at center in Feliciano’s absence.

Killing a narrative

There was a lot of talk during the Giants’ acclimation period that quarterback Daniel Jones was too sloppy. And in some respects, that was true.

It turns out however, some of his interceptions on 50-50 balls were intended. As part as Daboll’s practice structure, they were meant to test the defensive back’s ability to go up and get the ball.

#Giants Daboll – some times in practice you just ask the QB to throw it up because you simply want to see how the DBs play that ball.. — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 1, 2022

This is why it’s important not to jump to conclusions, overreact or pot-stir.

That being said, Jones did himself no favors on Monday. He was under constant pressure and did not play well.

Increased role for KT?

Kadarius Toney — also known as “KT” to Daboll — will be taking on increased responsibility.

What will that entail? Daboll was not specific but it’s entirely possible (if not likely) that it will include the wildcat formation and perhaps Toney even tossing some passes. After all, he is a dynamic player with a big arm.

Daboll said he approached Kadarius Toney about adding unspecified more position flexibility and the receiver enthusiastically embraced it. Could we see some Wildcat? Saw Toney throw a pass in the individual period of Friday’s practice. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 1, 2022

Daboll said he was just talking to Toney this morning about position flexibility and adding something else to his plate. He said “oh yeah and had a big smile.” — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 1, 2022

Molding the rookies

The Giants have, understandably, spent a significant amount of time preparing their rookies for life in the NFL. And not just life on the field, but off of it as well.

Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have spoken with them at length about their responsibilities to the team, each other, themselves and their families.

#Giants Daboll – pleased with how the rookie class has done in all aspects, on and off the field — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 1, 2022

Daboll said he and Schoen have talked to the rookies multiple times about how to be a pro. He’s been pleased with how they’ve handled everything and credits Ashley Lynn in player engagement. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 1, 2022

This sort of person-to-person interaction is what will set Schoen, Daboll and their staff apart from the rest.

Real tackling

Added physicality comes when the pads go on, which is precisely what Daboll expected. And he might kick it up another notch with live tackling this week.

#Giants Daboll – might do some real tackling at some point in practice with 2s and 3s..feliciano day or two away from practicing — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 1, 2022

The Giants want to proceed with caution while tackling, but also recognize the importance of preparing players for live game situations with live game simulation.

Bill Polian in the house

Giants owner John Mara was back at practice on Monday but he wasn’t alone. Included in Mara’s entourage was former NFL general manager and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bill Polian.

John Mara walks onto the practice field with Bill Polian, among others #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 1, 2022

The Giants regularly have guests during training camp. Last week, retired running back Brandon Jacobs was among those who showed up.

Also in the house on Monday (at work, not as guests) were Brian Baldinger and his crew.

Testy practice

The Giants saw their first fight of camp last Friday when offensive lineman Shane Lemieux and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence got into it.

On Monday, we saw a few more minor scuffles. Linebacker Cam Brown was at the center of a few.

Tempera starting to flare in the first padded practice. Cam Brown just grabbed Matt Breida’s face mask as players jawed and pushed after a play. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 1, 2022

DJ Davidson and Ben Bredeson get into a mild scuffle, Daboll jumps in and orders both to respective sidelines. — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) August 1, 2022

I’m told it was Cam Brown and Matt Breida. Brown has actually been feisty today; earlier on special teams drills he looked like he wanted to hit Sandro Platzgummer. #giants — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) August 1, 2022

It’s hot and the pads are on, so this should come as little surprise.

