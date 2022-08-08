Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 10

The New York Giants were back on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Monday preparing for their first preseason game.

It may be hard to believe, but the last week without football until February has come and gone. The Giants, of course, hope to be playing that long themselves.

In a break from recent tradition, head coach Brian Daboll did not hold a press conference on Monday morning. Instead, he appeared on WFAN and allowed his coordinators — Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale and Thomas McGaughey — to handle the media.

Here are 10 quick takeaways from training camp practice No. 10.

Kafka will call plays vs. Patriots

During a Monday morning appearance on WFAN’s Boomer & Gio, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka continues to call the plays. Not only that, Kafka will also assume the play-calling duties against the New England Patriots this Friday.

It would seem that Kafka is in the driver’s seat to call plays in Week 1 versus the Tennessee Titans but Daboll made sure to tap the brakes on that. He acknowledged that while Kafka has done a good job to this point, a decision on the regular season play-caller has not yet been made.

QBs, WRs on same page?

Early in training camp, it was clear that the team’s quarterbacks and wide receivers were not necessarily on the same page. That’s a product of new faces, a new system and an entirely new offensively language.

Over the past week, Kafka said, that has begun to change. And as the team heads into Week 1 of the preseason, he feels the communication has improved significantly.

Kafka said the communication on offense has improved over the last 7-10 days. Coaches have stressed opening the lines of communication to make everything click. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 8, 2022

#Giants Kafka – jones doing "a phenomenal job" of working with this offense — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 8, 2022

There were some clear miscommunication issues during Friday night’s Fan Fest scrimmage that would beg to differ but overall, Kafka sees the growth.

As far as the offensive line, Kafka says there are still some communication issues there that need to be ironed out.

ILB an "open competition"

Who will start alongside Blake Martinez this season? That’s a decision that has not yet been made.

Martindale says the inside linebacker position remains an open competition that includes Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown and rookies Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden.

Wink said he’s told the inside linebackers that it’s an “open competition. … They’ve accepted the challenge.” Wink said he’s tough on that position having coached it for so long. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 8, 2022

#Giants Wink – inside LB is "open competition"….tough position to play right away — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 8, 2022

Speaking of Brown, McGaughey continues to praise the linebacker for not just his special teams prowess, but his defensive ability.

McGaughey said Cam Brown has a high ceiling. “He’s on his way” and not just on special teams. He didn’t want to speak for Wink, but he’s sure there’s a good role for him on defense. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 8, 2022

Kayvon is impressive

Martindale has seen what everyone else has seen this summer: Rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has the ability to dominate.

But it’s not Thibodeaux’s play on the field that has stood out to Martindale, it’s been his study habits. The rookie’s work ethic is off the charts, putting to rest any pre-draft concerns about his commitment to football.

Wink said Kayvon came in and went to work. “That’s what has impressed me.” He’s excited to see where this road takes the rookie. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 8, 2022

Gillan needs to improve hangtime

McGaughey has been impressed with the powerful leg of punter Jamie Gillan but feels there’s more development needed.

Although Gillan is able to launch the ball long distances, McGaughey says he really needs to get his hangtime numbers up. In order for the punt coverage team to get set down the field, improvement in the air time is required.

Thomas McGaughey said punter Jamie Gillan “hammers the ball.” The name fits but the next step is matching hang with distance. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 8, 2022

#Giants McGaughey – want 4 sec hang time for 40 yd punt…4.5 for 45 yd…5.0 for 50 yd, etc — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 8, 2022

McGaughey says this is something they’ve been working on throughout camp and will continue to leading up to the regular season.

Thibs on special teams? Yes.

Rookies traditionally play special teams snaps and that will not change for Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2022.

Although some aren’t going to like hearing it, McGaughey said there will be a role for Thibodeaux on specials this season. What precisely that role will be remains to be seen.

#Giants McGaughey – says thibodeaux will have some roles on special teams but have to figure it out — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 8, 2022

Taylor with a first-team rep

For the first time since the Giants reported in the spring, quarterback Tyrod Taylor received first-team reps.

Wait, let us be more specific… Taylor took a single first-team rep before the ball went back to Daniel Jones.

Daniel Jones started the 11 on11s with the 1st team offense, but Tyrod Taylor just took a snap with the 1st string O for the first time that I’ve seen this camp. Daboll appeared to be conferring with Jones. Then Jones came back and replaced Taylor for the next play #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 8, 2022

First time this summer Tyrod Taylor snuck in a first-team rep in live drills. Quickly back to Daniel Jones after a short completion to Kadarius Toney. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 8, 2022

What the issue was that led to Jones leaving for a play is unclear, but there seemed to be a miscommunication on the throw prior — something that didn’t sit well with Daboll. The entire situation was short-lived but noteworthy.

Jones did not look particularly good on Monday, but Kafka did say he was doing a “phenomenal job” with the offense prior to practice.

Injured players

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones missed his eighth consecutive practice on Monday and it’s clear there’s reason for legitimate concern.

Fellow tight end (and fullback/H-back) Andre Miller, running back Matt Breida and rookie offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu were also limited or not practicing.

Wide receiver Robert Foster ditched his red jersey and returned to practice.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (NFI) are making strides in their respective returns.

Azeez Ojulari on the way back. Still on NFI with hamstring issue #Giants pic.twitter.com/pPAKPiGzM3 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 8, 2022

Bad day for Toney, offense

The offense did very little to inspire confidence on Monday. Despite the positive words from Kafka, the entire unit looked sloppy and sluggish.

The quarterbacks were throwing incompletions and interceptions with frequency, especially Jones. But even when they did hit receivers, balls were being dropped left and right.

Kadarius Toney was the day’s biggest violator, dropping several passes in individuals and team drills. At one point, the crowd began to moan due to his drops.

Barkley ignites a fight

Late in practice, running back Saquon Barkley trucked cornerback Aaron Robinson. That upset some defenders and a few short plays later, punches were being thrown.

Feliciano and Cam Brown exchange punches. Bobby Johnson mixing it up with Justin Ellis. Heated. Daboll brings em in. Crowd chants “Let’s go Giants!” — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) August 8, 2022

Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder fight!!!!!! Feliciano ended up swinging on Crowder after the fact too pic.twitter.com/xS54LBeNw8 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 8, 2022

Giants practice getting crazy. Begins after Saquon Barkley lowers shoulder on CB Aaron Robinson. Next two plays involve scuffles. OL coach Bobby Johnson gets involved, pushing with OLB Cam Brown. C Jon Feliciano and Brown threw straight haymakers at each other (with helmets on). — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 8, 2022

Center Jon Feliciano and linebacker Cam Brown exchanged haymakers, while offensive line coach Bobby Johnson also got into it with some players.

Safety Xavier McKinney could be seen (and heard) screaming at Barkley.

