Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 4

The New York Giants wrapped up their acclimation period with the fourth and final training came practice of the week on Saturday.

Things kicked off with head coach Brian Daboll conducting his routine pre-practice press conference. He focused primarily on recapping the first three days and breaking down how Saturday’s practice would be structured.

The players will have on off day on Sunday before returning on Monday morning for the first padded practice of camp.

Here are 10 quick takeaways from practice No. 4.

Cruising along

Although there have been some rough patches over the first three days of practice, Daboll expressed an overall optimism regarding his program and the players.

Accordingly, the Giants continued “cruising along” on Saturday. Practice once again focused on a defined area, this time fringe red zone work.

“Keep hammering on those situations,” Daboll told reporters.

Things are slightly scaled down due to players being without pads, but Daboll expects the intensity to ramp up come Monday.

Azeez Ojulari is day-to-day

The Giants placed edge rusher Azeez Ojulari on the non-football injury (NFI) list with a hamstring issue as training camp opened earlier this week.

Ojulari has been the only player riding bikes on the sideline this week, which has looked quite lonely at times. And although Daboll initially said the injury wasn’t severe, he refused to put a timeline on the second-year player’s return.

For now, Ojulari remains day-to-day.

Instant evaluation is pointless

Following Thursday’s practice, some members of the media came down hard on quarterback Daniel Jones and the team’s offense. The fact that they’re in an acclimation period and not wearing pads had no bearing on the opinion, apparently.

Daboll was asked abut that on Saturday and quickly shut it down, telling reporters there’s no need for instant evaluations. He also noted that it’s difficult to offer evaluations when players are only wearing shells.

More specifically, Daboll noted that practice has been structured in a way that the offense has been put in difficult situations deliberately.

Daboll emphasized it’s early in camp. He said evaluations won’t really start until the pads come on Monday. As for the offense’s rough showing yesterday, Daboll stressed that it was a third-and-long focus, which puts them at a disadvantage. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 30, 2022

Coach Brian Daboll noted it was a practice of 3rd-and-6 to 3rd-and-9s. Going into that practice they know it’s a tough situation for the offense and success is relatively limited. https://t.co/fymZb1Mu8S — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 30, 2022

Developing a winning identity

Speaking of adversity, that’s something Daboll wants to see more of early in camp. Whether it’s putting the offense at a disadvantage or cutting out communication with the sidelines, it’s all about preparing his players for anything.

From fundamentals to the unexpected, the entire point of the current practice structure is to work on everything and ready the players in case they need to adapt.

“You’re never satisfied,” Daboll said, adding that building a winning identity starts early.

Jon Feliciano still recovering

Center Jon Feliciano missed Friday’s practice with what Daboll called “heat exhaustion.” Initial expectations were that he’d return on Saturday but that was not the case.

Daboll said Feliciano will probably need another day after dealing with a heat-related issue. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) July 30, 2022

Although it’s only a minor issue for Feliciano, it’s turned out to be a significant issue on the field. Depth behind the veteran first-time center in the absence of Nick Gates is lacking. Both Jamil Douglas and Ben Bredeson accounted for bad snaps on Friday and that led to Shane Lemieux getting some reps at center on Saturday.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones also missed his second straight day of practice.

Kenny drops x2

Another practice, more drops for wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

It’s been a rough start to camp for Golladay, who’s accounted for at least one drop a day. Saturday was no exception as the veteran once again had a ball slip through his hands.

This time, it prompted a negative reaction from the crowd.

Jones’ next pass is to Kenny Golladay which he almost catches in the end zone before bobbling it/having it punched out by Adore Jackson. Yells a fan from the stands: “72 million dollars, Golladay!” #BackTogetherSaturday — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) July 30, 2022

Golladay later rebounded with a touchdown off the arm of Daniel Jones.

Belton on the board

Rookie safety Dane Belton got on the board with his first interception of training camp on Saturday, going up and winning a 50-50 ball over wide receiver David Sills.

#Giants rookie safety Dane Belton got his first interception of camp in end zone. Daniel Jones threw deep route to David Sills on the play, which went right in the direction of Belton, who didn’t have to move much. Did a nice job to hold on after absorbing contact. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 30, 2022

Belton is expected to slide into the third safety role behind Xavier McKinney and Julian Love. However, with Love moving around in Wink Martindale’s defense, Belton is likely to play a significant amount of snaps.

First fight of camp

It took a full week, but the first fight of training camp erupted on Saturday.

After a dominant courtesy of Shane Lemieux, tempers flared. Lemieux and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got into it and Leonard Williams quickly joined the fray.

Shane Lemieux and Dexter Lawrence just got into it big time AND I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/0cs4dBKRTt — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) July 30, 2022

First scuffle of Giants camp: Shane Lemieux in middle of a pile, first with Dexter Lawrence and then Leonard Williams. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 30, 2022

Mark Glowinski was also involved and in the aftermath, Saquon Barkley did quite a bit of barking at the defense.

Cooler heads ultimately prevailed.

Darnay the dominant

It’s been quite a start to training camp for cornerback Darnay Holmes. He’s been dominant in coverage, picking off a pass in each of his first three practices.

On Saturday, Holmes continued the turnover trend by stripping the ball from Saquon Barkley — a very rare feat.

Darnay Holmes 4th turnover day in a row! This time by popping the ball out from Saquon pic.twitter.com/wjguo9nxCy — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) July 30, 2022

Safety Julian Love scooped up the loose ball and returned it the other way for a touchdown.

In case you’re bad at math, that’s four turnovers created and two touchdowns generated in four days for Holmes.

Danny darts

After a rough series of practices over the previous two days, quarterback Daniel Jones looked better on Saturday. He wasn’t without mistakes — tossing an interception on a 50-50 ball and then missing Kenny Golladay later — but he displayed progress.

As practice neared its close, Jones unleashed what was arguably his best throw of camp to date, hitting Wan’Dale Robinson in the endzone with a laser.

Daniel Jones to Wan’Dale Robinson for the TD! #Giants pic.twitter.com/twVrrNubhp — The Giant Take (@TheGiantTakePod) July 30, 2022

Daniel Jones’ best throw of camp through traffic to rookie Wan’Dale Robinson in back of end zone for TD in 11/11 drills. Put some heat on it. Good moment for offense which has been scuffling #Giants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 30, 2022

This is an example of the type of throw Jones wasn’t permitted to make under Joe Judge. The risk of error is high and Judge avoided those at all costs. However, these are also the types of throws the Giants need Jones to make.

