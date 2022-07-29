Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 3

The New York Giants were back on the field for their third day of training camp practices on Friday and have just one more to go before a scheduled day off on Sunday.

Head coach Brian Daboll kicked things off with a press conference recapping the first two days and setting the stage for what lay ahead.

Here are 10 quick takeaways from Friday’s two-hour practice.

Wan'Dale Robinson uninjured

Danielle Parhizkaran\NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson left Thursday’s practice after getting shaking up during a scramble drill.

Robinson hauled in a pass and got hit by cornerback Aaron Robinson. The rookie landed hard, left practice and did not return. However, Daboll says the issue is minor, Robinson is fine and he was back on the field on Friday.

Heat exhaustion

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With temperatures in the 90s and the heat index nearing or over 100 degrees in East Rutherford this week, the Giants chose to shut some players down on Friday.

Those sitting on the side included center Jon Feliciano, who Daboll said was suffering from heat exhaustion.

Jamil Douglas stepped in and took first-team reps at center.

All of the players who missed Friday’s practice due to the heat are expected back on Saturday.

Xavier McKinney calling plays

Danielle Parhizkaran\NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Safety Xavier McKinney was given the opportunity to call plays during Thursday’s practice and according to Daboll, he handled the responsibility well.

But McKinney wasn’t alone. Daboll wants to get several players comfortable with the task in the event they get thrust into it due to injury or some other reason.

Expect to see more of this as camp wears on.

Fan recording banned

Danielle Parhizkaran\NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reporters and fans were permitted to record the team’s first training camp practice on Wednesday. Media then had their recording availability limited during team periods on Thursday.

On Friday, the recording rules for team periods applied to both the media and fans.

This is not an uncommon practice but one largely forgotten about since the Giants haven’t had fans at camp since 2019.

Practice structure

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a very specific structure to each training camp practice thus far and that’s, quite obviously, be design.

On Wednesday, the team worked in the red zone. On Thursday, they added in scramble drills. On Friday, third-and-long was the focus. In between that, there were wind sprints and various other drills.

“It’s areas that you need to work on. The red zone is a really important area in terms of scoring the football and then stopping and creating field goals,” Daboll told reporters.

“[Sprints] also help players coming back from being down for 30-40 days [during] the offseason. They’re not running 20 go-routes or covering posts or deep crossers and things like that. And then, usually on a third-and-2 to third-and-5 day, it’s a lot shorter routes, too. You’re running routes at the sticks or running shallow crossers and things like that. So some of the running kind of helps them ramp up.

“Today, [practice] will be a little bit longer. Again, I think trying to put players in stressful situation in practice is important.”

Daboll added that Saturday’s practice will focus on the “fringe area” and pads will go on come Monday. That’s “real football,” he said.

Yung Joka music

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

During Thursday’s practice, it was noticed that some of the music blaring over the speakers was that of wide receiver Kadarius Toney, also known as Yung Joke.

Asked about that on Friday, Daboll had a funny response.

“He’d send me songs here and there throughout the offseason; I’d ask him for some songs. Some I like better than others,” Daboll said with a smile. “Talented guy.”

Darnay Holmes is flashing

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yes, it’s early in camp and most things should be taken with a grain of salt. However, it’s hard to ignore the display cornerback Darnay Holmes has put on this week.

Holmes recorded another interception on Friday, giving him three so far, and returned this one for a score.

The selection of Cor’Dale Flott in the 2022 NFL draft clearly lit a fire.

Danny not diming

Danielle Parhizkaran\NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

After an impressive first day of camp, quarterback Daniel Jones fell off a bit in each of the previous two practices. And Friday was arguably his worst of the two.

Jones was inconsistent and made a few throws that raised an eyebrow. He also surrendered the aforementioned pick-6 to Holmes and had another dropped by Xavier McKinney.

There were some impressive throws by Jones, but things seemed a bit unbalanced on the negative side.

With all of that having been said, it’s important to remember how early in camp the team is. The defense is generally out ahead of the offense and that was evident on Friday.

Aaron Robinson gets an earful

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson hit rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the back, sending him to the ground. Wan’Dale did not return to practice (as noted, he was back on Friday).

Robinson heard about that hit from Daboll yesterday and then got another earful on Friday.

For the second consecutive day, Robinson made entirely took much contact, this time taking wide receiver David Sills to the ground. The staff was furious.

Robinson is clearly ready to hit, but the Giants aren’t in pads and it’s only Day 3. He’ll get his chance on Monday but needs to cool it until then.

Kayvon showed out

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The defense clearly had an advantage over the offense on Friday as Wink Martindale completely flummoxed them. Pressure was coming from every direction and the confusion allowed rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to capitalize.

Not only did Thibodeaux beat rookie right tackle Evan Neal in practice, he also took left tackle Andrew Thomas to task with an inside move. Had it been a real game, Daniel Jones may have lost his head.

The Giants desperately need this type of pass rush in 2022.

