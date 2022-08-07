Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 9

After a brief day off following Friday night’s Fan Fest scrimmage, the New York Giants were back on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Sunday.

Things kicked off with an early morning press conference featuring head coach Brian Daboll. He recapped the first two weeks of camp and gave an outlook on what’s ahead, including coordinator and assistant coach availability next week.

Here are 10 quick takeaways from practice No. 9 on Sunday.

Full roster vs. Patriots

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Under Joe Judge a year ago, the Giants used their roster sparing throughout the preseason but that will not be the case under Daboll. He believes it’s important for healthy players to get into regular season habits early.

Daboll also believes a key to success is having his players up to speed and their bodies adjusted to the physicality of the game. Accordingly, the entirety of the team’s roster will see action against the New England Patriots next week. Provided, of course, the players are healthy.

Daboll said he anticipates everyone playing in the first preseason game. How much is still to be determined. Daboll said it will be on an individual basis. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 7, 2022

Brian Daboll says he expects all his healthy guys to play in preseason opener vs Patriots on Thursday. Thinks it’s “important to play football,” have guys get live reps. Notes it’s his first year and players are learning new system. #giants #patriots — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 7, 2022

Daboll did not indicate how long the starters would play, but expect them to see significant time on the field.

OL depth an issue

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Giants have likely lost Matt Gono to a career-ending neck injury and did lose rookie Marcus McKethan for the season due to a torn ACL. With Nick Gates and Matt Peart still working their way back, that leaves the team dangerously thin across the offensive line.

Daboll recognizes that and so does general manager Joe Schoen. For that reason, additional signings should be expected.

Brian Daboll says Joe Schoen and the front office will continue to do everything they can to address their “situation” in depth at offensive line #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 7, 2022

Health an early-season key

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Although Daboll plans to use all of his healthy players throughout the preseason, he also recognizes the importance of heading into the regular season with a full deck.

Using GPS, advanced analytics and sports science, Daboll has learned that early-season success usually follows early-season health. It’s something that was proven in Buffalo.

Asked about sports science, Daboll said he learned a lot in Buffalo, where they got off to “historically fast starts” with a healthy roster. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 7, 2022

Daboll and Schoen have placed an emphasis on curing the Giants of their recent historical injury woes and are off to a decent start thus far.

Giants still 'far off'

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

As excited and optimistic as some may be about the Giants, Daboll realizes that the team is still a long, long way off from where they need to be.

Both offensively and defensively (as well as special teams), there’s a lot of growth that needs to take place over the next four weeks.

Brian Daboll says “we’re so far away from where we need to be” when asked what team has to work on coming off Friday’s practice #Giants … mentions substitutions as one thing to clean up. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 7, 2022

Andre Patterson returning "soon"

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Defensive line coach Andre Patterson has been away from the team for much of training camp. It was revealed last week that he was dealing with a medical issue and would not return until that situation had been resolved.

As of Sunday, Patterson has not returned but Daboll is optimistic that will change “sooner rather than later.”

Daboll said DL coach Andre Patterson will be back “sooner than later” but is still “working through some things medically.” Assistant DL coach Bryan Cox continues to lead the position group. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 7, 2022

In the mean time, assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox will continue to oversee the unit.

Players not practicing

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Although some players are taking steps towards returning, the Giants were still without a number of players on Sunday.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones continues to miss practice and has been joined by wide receiver David Sills (missed Friday’s scrimmage) and linebacker Carter Coughlin. Cornerback Rodarius Williams (knee) also continues to sit out while wide receiver Robert Foster was wearing a red jersey in practice.

New Giants player on the side today: LB Carter Coughlin. OL Josh Ezeudu is on field despite some nicks and bumps on Friday. WR David Sills still working his way back, as is CB Rodarius Williams, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Robert Foster. Azeez still in red. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 7, 2022

Players on the side to start practice: WR David Sills (?), LB Carter Coughlin (?) and CB Rodarius Williams (?). — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 7, 2022

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari remains on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Rookie safety Dane Belton (collarbone) shed his sling.

Jihad gymnastics

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Giants linebacker Jihad Ward decided to show off his balancing skills on Sunday. So here’s a quick look at the veteran standing on his head because…why not?

Thomas banged up

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

After an entire morning discussing health, the importance of a full regular season roster and injury prevention, the Giants received a scare.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas seemed to get tangled up early in practice and was then noticeably favoring his left ankle. This is not an issue the Giants can afford to deal with.

The following play. Andrew Thomas favoring his left ankle https://t.co/A14dunT2bF pic.twitter.com/uMQcyDM6Gy — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 7, 2022

Thomas managed to stay in and finish practice but it’ll be interesting to see how his ankle/foot responds on Monday.

Early end to practice

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to practice, Daboll said the intensity was going to ramp up beginning on Sunday. That didn’t necessarily happen.

It’s unclear if it was due to the heat and humidity, but the Giants focused primarily on the red zone and went run-heavy. The pace was very similar to practices earlier in camp and then they wrapped about 21 minutes earlier than scheduled.

Toney managed

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney didn’t see much action at all on Sunday. That’s not necessarily injury-related, just the Giants carefully managing one of their star players.

Interestingly, the only reps Toney took came as a punt returner — something he had not done at all in camp to that point.

Kenny Golladay no longer has his individuals buddy Kadarius Toney off to the side during individuals. Toney standing on sideline during special teams, and for the first time in camp, Kadarius enters the punt returner rotation #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 7, 2022

