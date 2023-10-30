Giants trading DL Leonard Williams to Seahawks

The Giants are in the process of finalizing a trade to send veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, as confirmed by SNY’s NFL Insider Connor Hughes.

Seattle will be sending a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to New York to complete the deal, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Williams, who is in the final year of his contract, was unlikely to re-sign to stay in New York for the 2024 season, according to Hughes.

Hughes added that New York will be eating "most" of the remaining money on Williams' base salary this year. He is owed $10 million for the remainder of the season.

This is the first trade the Giants have made ahead of the 4 p.m. Oct. 31 trade deadline.

The 29-year-old had 1.5 sacks and five QB hits in eight games this season.



Originally drafted by the Jets with the sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft out of USC, he joined Big Blue in a deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 28, 2019, for a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

After the franchise tag was placed on him for the second consecutive season in March 2021, former GM Dave Gettleman signed Williams to a three-year, $63 million deal (45 million guaranteed).

In 61 games with the Giants, Williams had 22.5 sacks with 72 QB hits and 27 tackles for loss. He also forced four fumbles and recovered four fumbles while deflecting six passes.