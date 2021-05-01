How Giants' 'Trader Dave' Gettleman has done the unexpected early on in 2021 NFL Draft

Dave Gettleman TREATED ART recent picture in front, two older Gettleman's behind

For almost all of his three seasons as general manager of the Giants, Dave Gettleman has been one of two things: a punch line, or a punching bag for a disgruntled fan base. It was understandable, too. His teams have been awful and too many of his moves ranged from awful to mediocre, at best.

But even the worst critics of the 70-year-old GM can’t quibble with how he’s handled the first two days of this NFL draft.

He has gone quickly from looking like an old man stuck in a bygone era to “Trader Dave” – a shrewd maneuverer who seems like he’s thinking two steps ahead. In just two days and two picks he made two rare trades to move down, getting the explosive receiver he knew his young quarterback needed, and a dangerous pass rusher a round later than he expected to go. He also traded up in Round 3 for a promising cornerback.

And along the way he picked up extra first, third, and fourth-round picks for next year.



That’s the kind of draft chess that Giants fans – especially younger ones – have been screaming for over the last few ugly years. And no one expected to get it from Gettleman.

“I’m sure Dave’s got a concussion or something,” said Giants coach Joe Judge.

“Trader Dave,” added Chris Pettit, the Giants’ scouting director, “has brought a lot of excitement to the room.”

Here’s the shocking recap of what he’s done so far in a draft that started off with the kind of seeming disaster that fans had come to expect. It began when the Philadelphia Eagles jumped one pick ahead of the Giants to take Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith – a player everyone in the NFL world seemed to know the Giants wanted.

Then, from those lemons, came the lemonade. Because it turned out that Gettleman and the Giants were ready for just that kind of scenario. In his back pocket, the GM had a trade offer from the Chicago Bears, who wanted to move up from 20 to take Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. He had also gotten an offer for the 11th pick from the Minnesota Vikings (at 14) and reportedly another from the New Orleans Saints (at 28).

That was just enough leverage for Gettleman to get a blockbuster haul from the Bears – first- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and a fifth-rounder this year. And he ended up with a dynamic receiver anyway – Florida’s Kadarius Toney, whom many scouts considered one of the next best after Smith, Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase (all Top 10 picks) were gone.

And still, Trader Dave wasn’t done. The man who hadn’t traded down in any round of the eight previous drafts he ran as a GM in Carolina and New York decided to go for it for the second time in two days, trading down with the Miami Dolphins from 42 to 50 and picking up a 2022 third-rounder.

That’s where he found Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who might turn out to be the steal of the draft.

What’s most interesting about Ojulari is the Giants have been eying him for months. Very early in the process, an NFL scout told SNY “That’s the guy they want”, though at the time it was too early for anyone to really know. What was clear, though, is that the Giants loved the 6-2, 249-pound edge rusher – a speedy, hard-to-block player who was a perfect fit for their 3-4 scheme.

In fact, according to a source, they loved him so much that at one point in their process they discussed taking him at 11. They obviously didn’t. Nor did they take him at 20. Nor did they take him at 42 before they traded down.

It’s always a brilliant piece of draft manipulation when a team trades down and still finds the player they wanted all along. It’s just not something Gettleman has ever done. Remember a week ago when Daniel Jeremiah, the former scout and NFL Network draft analyst, said “I think we’ll see a right turn in a NASCAR race before we see Dave Gettleman trade back”?

Well …

“I’m learning to make right turns in NASCAR,” Gettleman said.



Jokes aside, Gettleman insisted that this was all really much ado about nothing, that this trading spree is “all about if the opportunity is right. It’s about your board, it’s about value, it’s about all those things.”

True, but it’s about more than that. Because more often than not, the Giants have let value and opportunity pass by. They’re usually the team sitting still when someone jumps over them to steal a player. Gettleman’s certainly had some good draft picks in his years with the Giants. But he’s never had people muttering “How did he pull that off?”

But he sure seemed to pull off quite a trick to get that 2022 first-rounder from Chicago and then to land Ojulari in Round 2. And those weren’t even his aggressive moves. That came later, when he used the fourth-round pick he got from the Bears one night earlier to trade up from 76 to 71 to get Central Florida cornerback Aaron Robinson, one of the players he thought about taking 20 picks earlier when they took Ojulari instead.

Now, who knows if all of this will be enough to warm the cold hearts of his critics. Already, some were lamenting the fact that he lost Smith and settled for Toney, as if the extra first-rounder he added didn’t matter at all. And there’ll be more who question the decision to take the fast-falling Ojulari, who has an old knee injury – he tore his ACL back in high school – that apparently spooked some teams.

But Toney is a terrific player. That 2022 first-rounder is huge. And Ojulari was a durable player at Georgia over the last two years. And the Giants seem to love “A-Rob” as much as any of the players they got.

Not that any of this will matter if the Giants have double-digit losses again, just like his stellar moves in free agency last year (signing cornerback James Bradberry, linebacker Blake Martinez, and defensive back Logan Ryan, among others) were forgotten in the wake of a 6-10 season. Old habits die hard, and it’s become easy and familiar for many to rip everything Gettleman does, to dream of the day when the Giants will hire a younger, more aggressive (and perhaps progressive) general manager.

But even if Gettleman can’t win over his critics with this transformational draft, he’s going to emerge as one of the big winners. He did the unexpected and the unfamiliar and it worked wonders for the Giants. He went from Dopey Dave to Trader Dave in a 24-hour whirlwind. And at the moment, it sure looks like that tradeoff was a steal.