The #Giants are trading WR Kadarius Toney to the #Chiefs for a third-round compensatory pick and 2023 sixth-round pick, as @Schultz_Report said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2022

The New York Giants are trading wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for multiple draft picks.

More to come.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: Who leaps up the board in latest 2-round projections?

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire