Giants trade for Tobias Myers from Guardians; Anthony DeSclafani to 60-day IL

Giants swing trade with Guardians, place DeSclafani on 60-day IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHOENIX — When David Villar was finally added to the roster this week, the Giants did something subtle with the transaction. Villar technically took the 40-man spot vacated by Thairo Estrada, who is on the Covid IL, not Anthony DeSclafani, who is done for the year because of an ankle injury.

That gave the Giants a spot to play with for a few days and on Thursday they used it, acquiring right-hander Tobias Myers from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations. The Giants did finally put DeSclafani on the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man spot. Myers was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

The 23-year-old has had a rough season in Triple-A but he’ll add more depth for a Giants organization that still may have starting pitching needs down the stretch. Ankle surgery will knock DeSclafani out until 2023, and while Jakob Junis should be back soon, the Giants don’t have a lot behind him. They gave Matt Boyd a one-year deal in March with the hope that he would be a second-half option, but Boyd’s elbow flared up as he ramped up his rehab last month. Myers joins Sam Long and Sean Hjelle as potential young options if there are more injuries to the rotation.

Myers has allowed 40 earned runs in 60 innings this season with the highest walk rate of his minor league career and a low strikeout rate, but prior to this season, he looked like someone who might pitch in the big leagues in 2022.

Myers had a 3.90 ERA for the Rays across two levels last year and averaged 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Overall, he has a 3.76 ERA in six minor league seasons since being taken in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

