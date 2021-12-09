Giants trade for Tanner Andrews in minor league deal with Braves

Giants add more pitching depth with minor league trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants can't add to their big league roster right now but they can still add to the organization, and they dealt for another arm on Thursday.

Right-hander Tanner Andrews was acquired from the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations, the club announced. It's the second move in as many days for Andrews, who had been selected by the Braves in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

Andrews, 26, was a 10th-round pick by the Marlins in the 2018 draft and had ERAs of 3.60 and 3.50 in his first two seasons while pitching as a starter and reliever. He made just four appearances in 2021 before needing Tommy John surgery on July 7.

Andrews' velocity was ticking up before he got hurt, but he'll miss the start of the 2022 season and could be sidelined most of the minor league year.

The Giants are constantly in search for minor league pitching depth, and it's a need at the upper levels of their system. They added right-handers Gray Fenter and Mauricio Llovera last week but lost Conner Menez and Jon Duplantier in the Rule 5 Draft.

Andrews was added in a deal that was not related to last month's trade of Jay Jackson. He is a native of Indiana and played his college ball at Purdue, where he was coached by former Giants catcher Steve Holm.

