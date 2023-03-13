Giants trade up, snag a WR in latest Draft Wire mock

The New York Giants are looking at any and all options at wide receiver this offseason. There are several free agents they will be courting and they will undoubtedly be adding more come next month’s NFL draft.

Some think the Giants might have to trade up in the first round to nab one of the top wideouts in this year’s class. That is exactly what Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has them doing in his latest mock draft.

Easterling has the Giants moving up from 25 to 20 via a ride with the Seattle Seahawks to select TCU’s Quentin Johnston.

After watching the Chiefs jump up for a receiver, the Giants make a similar move, thanks to their desperate need for a true No. 1 target for the newly-extended Daniel Jones. In return for their third-round comp pick, the Giants land a huge, athletic target in Johnston, who has the most upside of any pass-catcher in the draft.

This would be a coup for the Giants. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Johnston did not run the 40 at this year’s NFL Combine but did log in a 40.5-inch vertical and an 11’2″ broad jump.

If the Giants add a veteran wideout this offseason (Odell Beckham Jr.?) as expected, Johnston would supplement that move nicely and don’t forget, the Giants still have Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins and Sterling Shepard.

Note: the third-round comp pick the Giants would surrender is the one they got from Kansas City in the Kadarius Toney trade.

