Giants trade up, select Aaron Robinson with No. 71 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Giants Aaron Robinson UCF

Instead of trading back, the Giants trade up in the third round with the Denver Broncos and take UCF CB Aaron Robinson with the No. 71 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In the trade, New York gives Denver a 2021 fifth-round pick as well as swapping third-round picks this year (No. 76).

Robinson, 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, initially went to Alabama as a freshman but transferred to UCF in 2018 as a sophomore. Over his three-year career there, Robinson totaled 6.5 sacks, 16 passes defended, one interception and 103 total tackles.

Robinson has great speed, running a 4.38 40-yard dash. Because of that, he has the versatility to be able to play in the slot or outside.

Ralph's Reaction

“Trader Dave” Gettleman was at it again in the third round, only this time he got aggressive, trading up five spots to take a promising young cornerback in Central Florida’s Aaron Robinson.

He sent a fifth-round pick to the Denver Broncos to move up from 76 to 71 for Robinson, which is a bold move for a team that entered the draft with only six picks to make. That fifth rounder (164th overall) was part of the package they got from the Chicago Bears in their first-round trade on Thursday night.

What did the Giants get in the 5-foot-11, 186-pound Robinson? A press corner whom they believe is a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme. They believe they now have three strong corners with James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson, giving them depth and enough talent to really compete in what they know is a passing league.

As Gettleman said, “You can never have too many assets back there.” The Giants learned that last year when they had a merry-go-round at the spot opposite Bradberry.

