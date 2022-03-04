Would the Giants trade Saquon Barkley to the Jets?

There is a lot of discussion over what the New York Giants could potentially do with former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. A franchise in need of many improvements could make some moves to help the overall roster by moving Barkley to a team looking to add the talented running back despite some injury history in his time in the NFL. But would the Giants ever consider shipping Barkley’s stuff to another locker room in their home stadium?

The Draft Network recently took a look at the NFL’s trade market to identify three teams that could be suitable options for Barkley in any trade situation. The New York Jets were among the three teams listed by The Draft Network, and that would certainly be a wild scenario to play out. But it also could make some sense for the Jets to consider adding Barkley.

Per The Draft Network;

General manager Joe Douglas must spend the offseason acquiring talent to surround franchise signal-caller Zach Wilson with. Wilson’s play significantly improved down the stretch, and the Jets must do everything within their power to invest in his continued development. Rookie running back Michael Carter experienced a fruitful rookie campaign, but the former North Carolina standout will always be best utilized as part of a healthy rotation. Tevin Coleman is a free agent and has struggled to stay healthy throughout the course of his career.

The Jets also have room under the cap to take on Barkley’s contract, should they be interested and able to arrange a deal with their cross-town interconference rival. Considering one of the hangups on any team being interested in Barkley may be the contract, the Jets would make sense as a potential suitor.

It still remains unlikely the Giants make a move to send Barkley elsewhere, but the team absolutely needs to improve its offensive line not just for Barkley’s sake, but for their quarterback’s as well. Daniel Jones may not survive another year behind that offensive line, but the Giants seem to have the right people in place to address that concern. If the Giants can find a way to bolster their offensive line and keep Barkley in the mix, then all could end well after all.

And while The Draft Network has three teams in mind for a possible trade for Barkley, former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant still thinks Barkley would thrive more out on the west coast.

We will continue to monitor the Barkley discussions this offseason and see where the former Nittnay Lion standout ends up this fall.

