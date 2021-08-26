Giants trade Ryan Santoso to Panthers

Carolina is bringing in even more competition at kicker.

A couple of days after signing Dominik Eberle, the Panthers have acquired Ryan Santoso from the Giants. Carolina sent a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick back to New York to complete the deal.

Slye connected on 80.6 percent of his field goals and 91.7 percent of his extra points last year. But he has struggled through training camp. He missed a 37-yard field goal wide right in last week’s game against Baltimore.

A report over the weekend indicated teams were interested in trading for Santoso, who has performed well in camp. New York already had former Carolina kicker Graham Gano entrenched as its kicker, making Santoso available.

Santoso has hit both of his extra-point attempts in the 2021 preseason. He has appeared in three regular-season games, handling kickoffs for Tennessee in 2019.

