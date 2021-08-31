Giants trade for Ravens OL Ben Bredeson

Ravens OL Ben Bredeson

The Giants have added even more O-line help via trade, acquiring Ravens OL Ben Bredeson on Tuesday, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

New York will also be receiving a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick. They sent Baltimore a 2022 fourth-round pick.

GM Dave Gettleman added Bengals C/G Billy Price on Monday and now Bredeson on Tuesday, shaking up the entire room that just saw multiple cuts like Kenny Wiggins, Jonotthan Harrison and Jackson Barton go.



The Michigan product played in 10 games for the Ravens last season. At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, he was taken in the fourth round (143rd overall) by Baltimore.



Either way, this shows the Giants are not happy with their line depth chart at the moment and they're doing whatever it takes to fortify it.

The exchange from the Giants has not yet been disclosed to acquire Bredeson.