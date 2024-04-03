Giants trade up for QB Drake Maye in latest Lance Zierlein mock

If the New York Giants want a top quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft, they’ll likely have to trade up to select one.

The top three quarterbacks are expected to go off the board over the first three picks and a fourth will likely be selected in the top five following a — you guessed it — trade up.

In the latest mock draft from NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein, that exact scenario plays out but with a twist.

Four quarterbacks are selected over the first four picks, two as a result of a trade-up. One of those goes to the Giants, who somehow convince the New England Patriots to bail on their plans for a rookie quarterback.

The Giants end up with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye — a player some would argue is the most flawed quarterback of the projected top five.

In this three-spot move up the board, the Giants probably have to pay more than the standard trade chart would indicate, since the supply side of the quarterback position is dwindling but the demand remains high. Brian Daboll fostered Josh Allen’s raw talents in Buffalo and could have a chance to do the same with this toolsy but inconsistent North Carolina product.

Not only do the Giants end up with the most inconsistent quarterback available but as Zierlein notes, they pay dearly for him.

Although Zierlein didn’t outline the exact details of this trade, the Jimmy Johnson draft trade value chart suggests the Giants would need to make up 600 points in this trade. That means picks No. 6 (1,600), No. 47 (430), and No. 70 (240) for pick No. 3 (2,200).

That’s a hefty price to pay for Maye and it would likely be even more than that if other teams entered a potential bidding war.

Bottom line? It’s a bad trade for the Giants and not at all worth it.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire