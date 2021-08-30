Giants trade for OL Billy Price in last minute attempt to improve O-Line | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the New York Giants' decision to trade DL B.J. Hill to Cincinnati Bengals for OL Billy Price. Vacchiano says the Giants made this move after seeing the struggles their offensive line had against the Patriots on Sunday and, to fans' dismay, the rest of the O-Line will pretty much stay the same.

Recommended Stories