Giants trade Leonard Williams - is it time to reset for 2024? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell to discuss New York’s decision to send the defensive lineman to Seattle and how the team’s struggles show it may have made a mistake in franchise tagging Saquon Barkley while signing Daniel Jones to a long-term deal. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.