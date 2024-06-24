Giants trade up, land Daniel Jones replacement in PFN’s 2025 mock draft

The 2024 regular season is still months away but that hasn’t stopped experts and analysts around the league from pumping out an endless slew of way-too-early 2025 NFL mock drafts.

Pro Football Network has already released three variations of the projected draft and the New York Giants have taken a quarterback in each.

That trend continued in recent days as PFN’s Ian Cummings once again had the Giants selecting a quarterback, but this time with a bit of a twist. He has New York trading up to the No. 1 overall pick to select Georgia’s Carson Beck.

In this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Giants make a slight trade-up to block other quarterback-needy teams and ensure they get the preliminary QB1 of the 2025 class. Carson Beck‘s ability to win inside the pocket with anticipation, pace, touch, and layering is unmatched.

In Cummings’ projection, the Giants were already at No. 2 overall and sent that pick, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick to Carolina to move up one spot. In reality, especially with a quarterback likely to be targeted, the cost would likely be a bit more steep.

Meanwhile, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who PFN previously mocked to the Giants in Round 1, slid all the way to the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (No. 55 overall).

Although these exercises are fun during the NFL’s summer downtime, this is another example of how fluid things can be 10 months out from the next draft.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire