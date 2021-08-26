Giants trade kicker Ryan Santoso to Panthers

Giants kicker Ryan Santoso

The Giants have traded backup kicker Ryan Santoso to the Carolina Panthers, per multiple reports.

In exchange for Santoso, the Giants will receive a conditional seventh-round draft pick if Santoso is on the Panthers' roster for at least two games, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.



Santoso had proven his skill in training camp, but with Graham Gano as the starter there was no room for him.

Head coach Joe Judge had suggested that Santoso would've been the Giants' starter if Gano weren't on the roster.



The 25-year-old from the University of Minnesota was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but was waived on Sept. 1, 2018. He then spent time with the Lions in the offseason, and had a brief stint with the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL before signing with the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 27, 2019.

He signed to the Giants practice squad on Sept. 6, 2020, and was elevated to the active roster for two games. The kicker signed a reserve/futures contract with the team on Jan. 26.