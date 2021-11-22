Giants trade Jay Jackson to Braves for cash, player to be named later

Jackson traded to Braves after getting DFA'd by Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The World Series champs scooped up another former Giant on Monday.

The Giants traded right-handed reliever Jay Jackson to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. Jackson had been designated for assignment last week when the front office needed to clear roster spots for 40-man roster additions who otherwise would have been eligible for the Rule 5 Draft.

Jackson, 34, made 23 appearances for the Giants, posting a 3.74 ERA and 4.05 FIP and striking out 11.6 batters per nine innings. He struggled with his command at times, but when his slider was on he was a dependable weapon for Gabe Kapler.

The Giants, thanks to the emergence of Camilo Doval and Kervin Castro, found themselves with so much relief depth down the stretch that Jackson did not make the postseason roster. Had he stayed with the organization he would have had an uphill climb to an opening day roster spot next spring.

Haha thanks… it was a great year… thank you to the fans for being behind me and smiling with me!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🥰🥰 https://t.co/BJd7ntfNFr — Jay Jackson (@Jaxland58) November 20, 2021

Jackson is a South Carolina native so the deal takes him closer to home. He joins an organization that has loaded up on former Giants in recent years. The 2021 title team included Will Smith, Drew Smyly, Adam Duvall and Ehire Adrianza, and Pablo Sandoval and Stephen Vogt will get rings after playing for the Braves earlier in the season. Chadwick Tromp is also currently with the organization.

