Giants trade right-hander Sam Coonrod to Phillies for pitching prospect

Coonrod's run with Giants ends with trade to Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The rebuilt Giants bullpen won't include a player who was right in the middle of the action in 2020.

The Giants have traded right-hander Sam Coonrod to the Phillies, the club announced Saturday afternoon.

In return they get right-hander Carson Ragsdale, a 22-year-old who was taken in the fourth round of the draft last June and hasn't yet pitched professionally.

Coonrod broke into the big leagues in 2019 and had a strange run during the shortened season, briefly becoming a national figure when he refused to kneel during a moment of unity at Dodger Stadium. Coonrod got hurt early in the year, but when he returned from rehab he was throwing harder, regularly hitting triple digits. He briefly saw time as the closer, recording his first three career saves, but he gave up a walk-off homer in the final inning of a crushing loss the final weekend of the season.

Coonrod allowed 16 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings, with 15 strikeouts. The blown save ended up being his final appearance as a Giant. The Giants needed help from the right side in 2020, but they'll have Reyes Moronta back this year and have signed veteran Matt Wisler. They are expected to continue adding to the bullpen. The move also clears a spot on the 40-man roster.

In Ragsdale, the Giants are adding a young pitcher who was taken 116th overall in this year's draft. He was a reliever in his first two seasons at the University of South Florida but moved to the rotation in 2020, posting a 2.84 ERA in four starts before the season was canceled. Ragsdale struck out 37 in 19 innings for USF, including 10 over four innings in his final collegiate appearance.

MLB Pipeline ranked Ragsdale, who stands 6-foot-8, as the 30th best prospect in the Phillies system. He has a low 90s fastball and a plus curve.