Giants trading DT B.J. HIll to Bengals for C Billy Price

Bengals C Billy Price

The Giants are trading DT B.J. Hill to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for C Billy Price, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported.

Price was a first-round pick back in 2018, when the Bengals took him 21st overall out of Ohio State.

Price has since played in 42 NFL games with 19 starts, so this pickup for Big Blue should be viewed as a depth option for the moment. While he is a center, Price has also played left guard.

Given the Giants' current O-line state, depth was certainly needed. Shane Lemieux is still dealing with his injury and the current depth options did not look very good during preseason contests.

And Hill was the casualty to get that help.

At defensive tackle, the Giants are pretty set with Austin Johnson, specifically, making a big push to possibly land a starting role. There's also Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Danny Shelton, and Raymond Johnson III in the trenches.

Hill was a part of GM Dave Gettleman's first draft with the Giants back in 2018, as Big Blue called his name in the third round out of NC State.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound Hill totaled 48 games with Big Blue, tallying 7.5 sacks, 116 tackles (10 for loss) and 13 quarterback hits.