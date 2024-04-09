Giants trade down, land dynamic player in latest The Athletic mock draft

The New York Giants could end up doing several things come the first night of the 2024 NFL draft later this month.

They can stay put and select from what falls to them. They could move up and take a quarterback that tickles their fancy, or they can trade back for more draft capital and still select a stud player who will make an impact in Year One.

In The Athletic’s latest mock draft from Nick Baumgardner, the Giants choose the latter and make a deal with the Chicago Bears, sending the sixth overall pick to the Windy City in return for Nos. 9 and 75 overall plus a 2025 mid-round pick.

With that selection, the Bears — who have already added USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick — take LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, a known target of Big Blue in this draft.

At No. 9, Baumgardner sees the Giants as a surprise landing spot for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

If the Giants want to be aggressive and add a young QB this year, that’s fine. However, the new guy would have the same problem Daniel Jones has: There’s not enough help. New York needs to build out the roster, and Bowers would be a great place to start.

Bowers is a talented pass catcher who has been compared to Pro Bowler George Kittle. He is a player that is coveted by almost every team in the league. There’s a lot to like.

But is this the best use of the sixth overall pick? To come away with none of the top four quarterbacks or any of the top three wide receivers?

Trading back is an option, but if they do, they should only do so if a) they believe they can still get one of those seven players or b) get a massive haul and take a shutdown corner or defensive tackle late in Round 1.

Bowers would come to East Rutherford with the highest of expectations. That’s not fair to do to any rookie no matter how many scouts label him as a ‘can’t-miss’ prospect. The team will always be second-guessed for passing on a glut of quarterbacks and game-breaking wideouts.

True, a tight end could be a need this summer if Darren Waller decides to retire. But, the Giants have been busy loading up the tight end room this offseason. They added Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz in free agency.

In looking at this scenario presented by Baumgardner, it is not likely the Giants would trade out with a team that was going to use that pick on a wide receiver.

Teams looking for a quarterback would be a more likely partner, this way they could get both a high pick this year and next year in return.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire