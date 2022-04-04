Giants trade down, clean house in PFN four-round mock draft

The New York Giants hold picks No. 5 and No. 7 in the 2022 NFL draft, but it’s entirely possible they trade one of the two.

General manager Joe Schoen has made it no secret that he’d like to stockpile future draft assets, but that’s not the only reason Big Blue could make a move. They’re also in serious financial trouble and may not be able to afford a nine-person draft class.

Those two variables were taken into consideration by Oliver Hodgkinson of Pro Football Network, who had the Giants trade down in his latest mock draft.

In Hodgkinson’s projection, the Giants trade the No. 5 overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who use it to select Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. In return, the Giants get a mega haul: the No. 20 and No. 52 overall picks, plus the Steelers’ first- and second-round picks in 2023.

Sold.

At No. 7 overall, the Giants still fill their most pressing need with the selection of Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.

Having traded the fifth overall pick to the Steelers, the Giants make their move with the seventh pick in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Brian Daboll isn’t likely to move on from Daniel Jones this year. If he is to fairly assess whether Jones is the long-term future of the franchise, making sure his offensive line is substantially better will be a key focus. Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross is the addition that moves the needle in that regard. An athletic offensive tackle whose slender frame belies a strength and nastiness, Cross is an experienced pass protector. Meanwhile, he’s showcased savagery as a run blocker. A left tackle by trade, the Mississippi State lineman took reps at right tackle during his pro day. He can be a Day 1 starter opposite Andrew Thomas.

At No. 20, which was acquired from the Steelers, the Giants add another potential Day 1 starter in Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Having traded down from fifth overall in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft, the Giants land one of the top players at a position of need. The interior linebacker duo of Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder could use an upgrade, and the depth behind them isn’t great either. Nakobe Dean is a devastating heat-seeking missile in the ground game and possesses coverage versatility and exceptional football intelligence. The Giants get the added bonus of gazumping the New England Patriots for Dean’s services.

Story continues

As if things weren’t beautiful enough for the Giants in this scenario, they get even better over the next three rounds (five picks). Here’s how Hodgkinson sees those shaking out:

36) New York Giants

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa 52) New York Giants

Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati 67) New York Giants

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State 81) New York Giants

Nick Cross, S, Maryland 112) New York Giants

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

What an absolute haul.

The Giants do not land a game-changing edge rusher in this four-round PFN mock draft, but they hit on every other area of need and take it out of the park. Cross, Dean, Linderbaum and McBride? Gems. Sanders? A capable pass rusher with upside. Cross and Allgeier cap things off.

How would you feel about this scenario, Giants fans? Let us know in the comments below.

List