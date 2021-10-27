Giants Trade Deadline: Why Evan Engram, James Bradberry are intriguing trade pieces | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
In this SNY NFL Insider Report presented by Verizon, Ralph Vacchiano breaks down why Giants tight end Evan Engram and cornerback James Bradberry could be intriguing trade pieces. With the team up against the salary cap and given Head Coach Joe Judge's long-term vision, deals to accrue draft capital might be the direction they choose.